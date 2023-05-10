10 Fabulous Ways to Experience Abu Dhabi at Your Own Pace

The modern metropolis that is Abu Dhabi has a rich history of human habitation and authentic cultural traditions going back millennia. For more than 20 years, the experts at Emirates Vacations have been helping travelers get increasingly closer to that remarkable history, thanks to an ever-widening network of hoteliers and expert guides. In collaboration with their parent company, Emirates Airlines, Emirates Vacations’ customizable travel packages provide exceptional value on flights and stays while maintaining peak perks for the best on offer in the UAE capital.

The homegrown tour company

Abu Dhabi’s glittering skyline Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

First founded in 1985 by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Emirates Group has been a force in the travel industry, operating one of the most successful airlines. Now, with Emirates Vacations functioning as the tour operating wing of the state-owned travel company over the last two decades, it’s never been easier to access the nation which shares its name. With its many contacts throughout the industry, Emirates Vacations boasts unrivaled value in the region while also providing their clients with industry-best service. Whether it’s their flexible booking policy, adaptable payment plans, 24/7 support, or the fact that all packages come inclusive of airfare with one of the most dependable airlines in the world, booking with Emirates Vacations affords peace of mind like few others.



Emirates Vacations believes that travel comes in many shapes and sizes, and their dedicated staff is available to help clients design their own travel plan from scratch, making sure that travelers are exploring the side of the UAE that interests them the most. What’s more, Emirates Vacations is constantly providing special offers, including early bird discounts and complimentary upgrades, transfers, and a host of extras to help take that holiday to the next level.

Choose your adventure

Walking among the hundreds of fountains at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s iconic entrance Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

There’s no going halfway when it comes to comfort in Abu Dhabi, and when you plan your trip with Emirates Vacations you’ll have an abundance of options such as the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. Spread across more than 240 verdant acres set against a private marina and an immaculate sandy beach, the Palace’s premises offer the tranquility of a faraway island paradise.

The property itself, meanwhile, is graced with an elegance which recalls some of the most majestic royal residences found throughout the Arabian Peninsula. Its main dome, laden with delicate gold and mother-of-pearl inlay, stands out as the centerpiece, but such attention to detail can be appreciated throughout the resort, from its Hideaway Spa Cabanas to Talea by Antonio Guida, one of the most celebrated Italian restaurants in the country. While there, be sure to try the famous Palace Cappuccino, topped with real, 24-karat gold leaf.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is designed to evoke traditional UAE architecture. Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

Elsewhere in the city, there’s a bounty of cultural treasures to be found. On Saadiyat Island , Louvre Abu Dhabi’s breathtaking artworks and artefacts offer an opportunity to explore human creativity and discover cross-cultural connections through time.

Further south alongside the marina, the gravity-defying Capital Gate—informally and affectionately known as the “Leaning Tower of Abu Dhabi”—is an unmistakable landmark in the city’s skyline, offering exceptional views from inside the eclectic five-star Andaz Capital Gate Hotel. For another premium view, the iconic Etihad Towers feature the Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi, whose world-class amenities give off a more stately, modernist vibe and include the Observation Deck at 300, whose jaw-dropping views over the Arabian Gulf can be accompanied by the highest high tea you’ve ever had.

Looking to wander further afield? Take a day trip to ancient Al Ain, a lush oasis destination full of historic landmarks and archaeological discoveries dating back as far as the Stone Age—resulting in its UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

Contact Emirates Vacations to start planning.