After 7 Years Away, a Luxury Hotel Returns to NYC, This Time with Rooftop Cocktails and a Wellness Suite

When Viceroy first came to New York City in 2013, it opened a newly built Midtown tower with interiors by Roman and Williams, a local design firm that was then gaining attention for its work on the Ace Hotel New York and the Standard, High Line. That property became Le Méridien New York, Central Park, in 2019, but now Viceroy is checking back into Manhattan—this time with another prominent design firm and a strong emphasis on wellness and dining.

Set to open in NoMad in December 2026, the 252-room Viceroy Park Avenue will take over the former Royalton Park Avenue, with interiors by New York–based architecture and design firm Meyer Davis. The hotel will have a rooftop pool, three restaurants and bars operated by Tao Group Hospitality, and a full-service spa. Guest rooms will start at 400 square feet, putting them among the larger hotel rooms in Manhattan. The hotel will also include a 2,100-square-foot wellness penthouse with a private infrared sauna, a cold plunge, fitness equipment, and recovery technology.

What Viceroy Park Avenue will look like

Meyer Davis—a studio that’s also behind the Nolitan in New York, Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, and Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo in Costa Rica—designed the contemporary, residential-style guest rooms and suites with warm wood tones, textured stone, and custom furnishings. Among them are four presidential suites, including three penthouses on the 18th floor and a separate wellness penthouse, a bookable suite with its own private infrared sauna, cold plunge and fitness equipment.

Viceroy Park Avenue’s spacious guest rooms will have a residential aesthetic. Rendering courtesy of Viceroy Park Avenue

The hotel will have a rooftop bar and a rooftop pool—still a rarity in New York City. A signature restaurant, café, and cocktail lounge will all be operated by Tao Group, which is also behind Manhattan restaurants including Crane Club and Cathédrale. Specific concepts and chefs have not yet been announced, but Viceroy Hotels & Resorts CEO Arash Azarbarzin told Afar in an interview earlier this year that the goal is a more “grown-up” social scene than the brand might once have been associated with. “It’s not going to be trendy,” he said of the dining experiences. “There will be no rope at the door.” Instead, Azarbarzin described it as an inclusive neighborhood spot.

On the third floor, a fitness center and a spa will have four treatment rooms, a sauna, a steam room, and a cold plunge. Additional wellness programming is planned, although the hotel has not yet shared specifics.

“Rather than treating wellness as something guests have to fit into an already busy itinerary, we envision it being integrated into how they experience their stay,” said Patrick Pahlke, chief commercial officer of Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. “That might mean recovering after a long flight or a full day in the city, finding a moment to reset between meetings, or simply having the space to be more present.”

The hotel also plans to offer other experiences intended to connect guests with New York makers, artists, designers, and wellness practitioners, though Viceroy has not yet announced specific partners or programming.

Viceroy is growing again

Viceroy Park Avenue arrives amid a broader period of growth for the brand. The Observatory Sun Valley, A Viceroy Resort, is slated to open in Idaho in fall 2026, with additional properties planned for destinations including Nashville, Austin, Puerto Rico, and New York’s Hudson Valley. Viceroy Los Cabos, meanwhile, is scheduled to open September 14, 2026, following renovations.

The New York hotel carries particular significance for Viceroy’s parent company, real-estate investment and hospitality management firm Highgate, as it will be the first Viceroy property in which Highgate has invested as a part owner. Azarbarzin called Viceroy Park Avenue the brand’s new flagship, saying its New York location would make it one of the most visible properties in the portfolio.

Viceroy Park Avenue is scheduled to open before the end of 2026, with rates starting at $900 per night.