Forget Concert Parking: These 5 Great Hotels Near Major U.S. Music Venues Are Within Walking Distance

Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour proved that traveling for a concert is more popular than ever. While traveling for music isn’t new—think Woodstock in 1969—Swift elevated the trend to an unprecedented level. A survey by AAA and Bread Financial in 2024 found that 65 percent of Gen Zers and 58 percent of millennials traveled more than 50 miles for concerts, sports games, and comedy shows–or planned to travel within the year.

While planning a Paris trip for a concert sounds dreamy, there are also plenty of great options closer to home. From New York City to Austin, some of the country’s top music cities host the world’s biggest acts. Once you’ve picked your show, why not make a trip of it? We’ve rounded up the best U.S. music venues—and the top hotels within walking distance—so you can have an unforgettable night without worrying about the commute.

The Bowery Ballroom, New York City

One of New York City’s most beloved music venues, the Bowery Ballroom has been hosting legendary performances since 1998. Originally built as a shoe store in 1928, the building found new life as the Bowery Ballroom, an intimate 600-person venue that has hosted acts like Radiohead, Arcade Fire, and Lady Gaga.

A 10-minute walk away is the effortlessly cool Ludlow Hotel. The 175-rooms blend industrial grit with refined style, thanks to handmade silk rugs, Moroccan pendant lamps, and Indo-Portuguese-style beds. The lobby hums with energy at all hours, showcasing a rotating selection of art curated by Vito Schnable and opening onto a hidden garden. True to its name, the penthouse Rockstar Suite comes with a vinyl collection and a 1,100-square-foot terrace with panoramic views from the Empire State Building to the Manhattan Bridge. The hotel recently launched Ludlow Live Sessions, an intimate music series in partnership with Epic Records/RZ3 Recordings, where artists perform in the suite’s stylish setting.

The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

A night at the iconic The Hollywood Bowl is a quintessential L.A. experience, whether you’re a local or a visitor. Since 1922, this historic outdoor amphitheater has hosted the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, the Beatles, and Bjork on its distinctive round stage. Home to the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the venue also has a multi-level museum dedicated to its storied past.

About 15 minutes on foot from the Hollywood Bowl, the chic Prospect Hollywood channels Old Hollywood glamour. Opened in 2020, the hotel occupies a 1939 property, which was restored in collaboration with the Hollywood Heritage Historic Society. Renowned designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard infused the 24 rooms and public spaces with flourishes from Hollywood’s Golden Age, like gilded palm tree accents in the lobby and leopard print carpeting and gold-leaf ceilings in the rooms. A favorite gathering space is the courtyard garden with lounge seating, two fireplaces, and a serene fountain.

The Chicago Theatre, Chicago

One of the Windy City’s oldest and grandest theaters sits in the heart of Chicago’s Loop.. When it opened in 1921, the French Baroque-style Chicago Theatre had a movie theater with an orchestra pit, and it set the standard for opulent movie palaces, inspiring many imitations across the country. Today it’s a 3,600-seat auditorium that has welcomed icons like Aretha Franklin, the Jackson 5, Prince, Oasis, and Dolly Parton.

A five-minute walk away is the Pendry Chicago, a 364-room hotel inside the historic 1929 Art Deco Carbide & Carbon Building. The hotel blends original Art Deco details with modern touches. Venteux, serves French brasserie classics like French onion soup and steak frites, while Bar Pendry, anchored by a cozy fireplace, hosts live music every Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. For skyline views, head to Château Carbide, an absinthe-inspired cocktail bar on the 24th floor with indoor-outdoor seating. Feeling inspired? Guests can borrow a Taylor guitar from the concierge–free of charge–to strum a tune of their own.

The Continental Club, Austin

One of Austin’s longest-running live music venues, the Continental Club has played a pivotal role in launching the careers of up-and-coming rock musicians. Opened in 1955 as a private supper club, the venue soon evolved into a performance hub for roots, rockabilly, country, swing, rock, and blues musicians—including Robert Plant, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Wanda Jackson. Today, its neon sign is a landmark on South Congress Avenue, which is now home to several other music venues.

Just across the street, Hotel San José is the original property of indie hospitality entrepreneur Liz Lambert. Originally a 1930s roadside motor court, the 40-room hotel now has ivy-covered stucco walls, a serene interior courtyard, and a pool. The minimalist rooms showcase concrete floors, handmade reclaimed Texas pine furniture, custom linens, and kimono-style bathrobes. Each year during Austin’s famous annual SXSW festival, the hotel transforms its parking lot into a state for South By San José festival (SxSJ), a free concert series. Previous acts have included The Black Angels, St Vincent, and the Alabama Shakes.

The Showbox, Seattle

Few places embody Seattle’s grunge legacy like the Showbox, an iconic venue just steps from Pike Place Market that played a key role in the genre’s rise. Here, such local bands as Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, and Mudhoney all took the stage. But the Showbox’s history stretches back to 1939, when it hosted famous jazz and blues musicians like Duke Ellington and Muddy Waters. In more recent years, the 1,100-capacity venue has drawn major acts like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Coldplay.

A four-minute walk away, the striking Thompson Seattle stands out with its angular glass exterior and sleek design. Inside, the inviting lobby has a floating staircase with cozy seating nooks. The 152 spacious guest rooms frame Pike Place and Puget sound views through floor-to-ceiling windows. For the best views of the water, head to The Nest, the hotel’s popular rooftop bar.