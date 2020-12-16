The Best Hotels in the Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands may be relatively small, but they have a hotel for every type of traveler. Families, scuba divers, and beach bums will all find a comfortable home away from home, as will adventure-loving friends and couples on romantic getaways.
This atmospheric all-inclusive resort opened in 1986 on the white sands of Little Cayman’s Preston Bay and consists of eleven rooms in wood and stone cottages, some of which are oceanfront. Guests, mainly advanced divers and repeat...
This 144-acre family-friendly resort sits on what feels like a private isthmus stretching between the palm-lined, white powder sands of Seven Mile Beach and a lagoon whose channels lead to North Sound, where Grand Cayman’s most famous (and...
When friends opened the Southern Cross Club in 1958, Little Cayman, the smallest of the three islands that make up the British colony, had a population of just three people. Fourteen stilted cottages, painted turquoise, pink, or yellow, some with...
Though it lacks a beach, this family-owned and professional diver–managed resort on the rocky coast just south of George Town has direct ladder access into the Caribbean. Grand Cayman’s two famous underwater sites, Eden’s Rock...
This relaxing and affordable enclave of two-story, yellow-and-white buildings surrounds a large pool amid Bermuda grass lawns studded with tall palm trees and hammocks. Sunshine Suites Resort is just across the street from Seven Mile Beach, where...
Updated in 2017, the rooms and public areas in this attractive, airy resort have an island-themed decor. Rooms now come equipped with marble bathroom vanities, Smart LED Samsung televisions, and Starbucks Coffee. But the star attraction remains a...
Grand Cayman, known for its sprawling Seven Mile Beach and world-class scuba diving, has its first new resort in more than a decade. Most of the 266 rooms at the Seafire offer views showcasing the sunsets that inspired the property’s name. The...
