Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Hotels in the Cayman Islands

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The Cayman Islands may be relatively small, but they have a hotel for every type of traveler. Families, scuba divers, and beach bums will all find a comfortable home away from home, as will adventure-loving friends and couples on romantic getaways.
Save Place

Pirates Point Resort

328b Guy Banks Road Little Cayman KY KY3-2501, Guy Banks Rd, Blossom Village, Cayman Islands
This atmospheric all-inclusive resort opened in 1986 on the white sands of Little Cayman’s Preston Bay and consists of eleven rooms in wood and stone cottages, some of which are oceanfront.  Guests, mainly advanced divers and repeat...
More Details >
Save Place

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Seven Mile Beach, KY1-1209, Cayman Islands
This 144-acre family-friendly resort sits on what feels like a private isthmus stretching between the palm-lined, white powder sands of Seven Mile Beach and a lagoon whose channels lead to North Sound, where Grand Cayman’s most famous (and...
More Details >
Save Place

Southern Cross Club

Blossom Village, Cayman Islands
When friends opened the Southern Cross Club in 1958, Little Cayman, the smallest of the three islands that make up the British colony, had a population of just three people. Fourteen stilted cottages, painted turquoise, pink, or yellow, some with...
More Details >
Save Place

Sunset House Hotel

390 S Church St, George Town KY1-1106, Cayman Islands
Though it lacks a beach, this family-owned and professional diver–managed resort on the rocky coast just south of George Town has direct ladder access into the Caribbean. Grand Cayman’s two famous underwater sites, Eden’s Rock...
More Details >
Save Place

Sunshine Suites Resort

1465 Esterly Tibbetts Hwy, Cayman Islands
This relaxing and affordable enclave of two-story, yellow-and-white buildings surrounds a large pool amid Bermuda grass lawns studded with tall palm trees and hammocks. Sunshine Suites Resort is just across the street from Seven Mile Beach, where...
More Details >
Save Place

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
Updated in 2017, the rooms and public areas in this attractive, airy resort have an island-themed decor. Rooms now come equipped with marble bathroom vanities, Smart LED Samsung televisions, and Starbucks Coffee. But the star attraction remains a...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

60 Tanager Way, KY1-1303, Cayman Islands
Grand Cayman, known for its sprawling Seven Mile Beach and world-class scuba diving, has its first new resort in more than a decade. Most of the 266 rooms at the Seafire offer views showcasing the sunsets that inspired the property’s name. The...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without