The Best Hotels in Mexico City
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Whether you want to stay in artsy Condesa, leafy Polanco, or the Centro Histórico, Mexico City’s hotel scene offers accommodations of every type. Options range from luxury chains like the Four Seasons and the St. Regis to independent boutiques like the Yabu Pushelberg–designed Las Alcobas and the design-forward CONDESAdf from Grupo Habita.
Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Why we love it: An intimate stay with Pujol connections
The Highlights:
- Just two bedrooms, so you feel like part of the family
- The chance to meet members of chef Enrique Olvera’s acclaimed team
- Regular chef-led dinners
The Review:
...
Av. Veracruz 102, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexican hotelier Grupo Habita turned the shell of a 1928 French neoclassical mansion into a wholly contemporary property, CONDESAdf, which immediately became the standard for boutique hotels inMexico Citywhen it opened to rave reviews in 2005. Ten...
Juan Salvador Agraz 37, Contadero, 05300 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The 2009 opening of Distrito Capital-one of several properties in Mexico City owned by boutique hotel trendsetters Grupo Habita-was a welcome event in the business-oriented neighborhood of Santa Fe. Though the area has a number of hotels, Distrito...
Isabel la Católica 30, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Hands down the best place to stay in Mexico City’s Centro Histórico is the aptly named Downtown. Located inside a restored 17th-century casona (mansion), the hotel shares its property with a select group of Mexican businesses, including a...
Av. Paseo de la Reforma 500, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Classic luxury in a colonial building is what visitors can expect of Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, located near the swanky neighborhood of Polanco and the sprawling Chapultepec Park. Proximity to the park offers respite from some...
Av México 188, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
One of the city's newer boutique hotels, Hippodrome has quickly become a popular place to stay. With a location in the artsy Condesa neighborhood, it's fitting that the hotel merges Art Deco and neoclassical architecture with contemporary interior...
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 201, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Ultra-modern Hotel Habita sits on upscale avenue Presidente Masaryk, in the midst of the Polanco's fine restaurants and shops. Opened in 2000 and renovated in 2012, the hotel, which looks like a glass cube, continues to attract travelers who...
Campos Elíseos 218, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Located across from Chapultepec Park in the upscale Polanco neighborhood, this 42-story hotel is one of the toniest addresses in Mexico City, boasting not one but three presidential suites that routinely host celebrities and heads of state...
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 390, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City has no dearth of luxurious boutique hotels, but Las Alcobas is a special option. Designed by famed firm Yabu Pushelberg, the hotel is full of gorgeous details, from hand-stitched leather wall coverings to a spiral staircase that surges...
Av. Paseo de la Reforma 439, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City’s St. Regis has everything you would expect from the hotel brand, with the bonus of being in an absolutely exceptional location right on the city’s main avenue. The hotel overlooks one of Reforma’s many glorietas...
Campos Elíseos 252, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Located in Polanco amid a cluster of familiar, brand-name hotels, the W Mexico City features all the usual amenities and contemporary design touches you expect from this hotelier, including toiletries by Bliss. On-site, you’ll find a...
