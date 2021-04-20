The Best Hotels in Japan
Even beyond the dizzying neon of Tokyo and historic temples of Kyoto, Japan holds a wealth of landscapes and environments. City lovers can find urban boutique hotels perched high in skyscrapers, while history buffs might feel at home in a traditional ryokan tucked along a mountain stream. Active travelers can ski the slopes in Hokkaido, surf on Okinawan beaches, or hike in volcanic valleys before relaxing in a natural onsen hot spring. Blending local customs and international standards of luxury, visitors can find a variety of experiences in Japanese hotels and resorts.
375 Hanaseharachichō, Sakyō-ku, Kyoto, 601-1102, Japan
You’ll feel zen from the moment you drive in from nearby Kyoto, along a narrow road through Japanese cedars and past temples and shrines, to the moment you sink into a hot bath at this intimate ryokan. Refreshed and relaxed, you’ll then sit down to an exquisite kaiseki meal of freshly foraged food prepared by a Michelin-starred chef. Oversized windows bring the outdoors in to the immaculate and simple tatami rooms, which come with both lunch and dinner. Book well in advance, given the inn’s small size and low-tech reservation system.
Japan, 〒048-1592 北海道Abuta-gun, 虻田郡ニセコ町Higashiyama, 東山温泉
Under the same management umbrella as the nearby Hilton, the Green Leaf has a more intimate boutique feel with the same conveniences as the larger resort. Built for the Hokkaido winter slopes—the Green Leaf is ski-in and ski-out—but enjoyable all year round for the natural hot springs and its proximity to Niseko Village. Hand-drawn murals adorns the walls of the resort, created by contemporary artist Emi Shiratori, and guest rooms feature original artwork. Rooms also include kimono robes for the onsen, Eames furniture, and Shiseido toiletries. Guests can have après-ski cocktails in the lobby lounge, and a Japanese buffet at Goshiki, with more options available in the village (signing privileges extend to the Hilton restaurants and shuttle service is available). Head to Basecamp to rent ski equipment, arrange lessons, or hang out for a movie screening.
温泉, 東山 ニセコ町 虻田郡 北海道 048-1592, Japan
A large resort at the base of the Niseko Village gondola, the Hilton combines a central location, breathtaking views, and convenient amenities. This is the choice for travelers who plan to spend their day on the ski slopes or golf links from post-breakfast to pre-dinner, perhaps bookending the activities with a soak in the open-air onsen (or indoor on bad weather days). Rooms have panoramic mountain views and if you are lucky, you might get a room with a view of the unkai sea of clouds and Mount Yotei. Unwind with a steak dinner at Melt Bar & Grill before booking a private karaoke room at the hotel’s Ezo Pub. The Wakka Spa focuses on post-ski restorative treatments with a cedar soaking tub for couples.
Japan, 〒044-0081 Hokkaidō, Abuta-gun, Kutchan-chō, Yamada, 字山田１６３
Niseko may be known as the Aspen of the East, but the Grandpapa Lodge feels decidedly Alpine, with a gingerbread exterior, Swiss fondue restaurant, and pension-style friendliness. Modest rooms are cozy and sparse (some with a shared bath), but so are the rates: prices are generally well lower than the big resorts and include a hot breakfast. The family-run lodge’s lounge has a fireplace and games for socializing with the international mix of guests, and the Yukoro public onsen is next door (admission is 600 yen per adult). The village has a free bus to the ski lifts and restaurants.
Japan, 〒401-0305 Yamanashi-ken, Minamitsuru-gun, Fujikawaguchiko-machi, Ōishi, 南都留郡富士河口湖町大石１４０８
The woodblock prints from ukiyo-e artist Hokusai first introduced me to Japan’s most iconic volcano. Between 1826 and 1833, Hokusai traveled to many provinces in Japan to see Mount Fuji from different vantage points as represented in his works Great Wave off Kanagawa, Watermill at Onden, and Nihonbashi bridge in Edo in order to produce the famous “36 views of Mount Fuji” series. I have always loved these graphic prints and was determined to get at least one view of this magnetic mountain in my lifetime. During my stay at Hoshinoya Fuji, I was able to get the same view that Hokusai etched almost two centuries ago in print number #35 of the series: Mount Fuji reflected in Lake Kawaguchi.
Set northeast of Lake Kawaguchi, Hoshino Fuji is the destination for those interested in “glamping” and exploring Japan’s natural side. Barely a year old, the resort rises like concrete tree houses among the red pine forest. Upon check-in you’ll be given a backpack with headlight, water bottle, snacks and portable blanket to urge you on for nearby adventures. Around the resort, camping elements are incorporated with hammocks between the pines, open camp-fires at the Cloud Terrace, and portable in-room coffee kit. Each cabin has a plush bed, minimal furniture and a balcony for panoramic views of the lake and Mount Fuji.
You can “rough it” with nature outside, but I couldn’t resist pampering myself with the amenities provided by the resort. My perfect morning started with a bath scented with hinoki and flowers before a wholesome breakfast with fresh baked bread on my private balcony. During the day you can go out for a hike or kayak or learn how to smoke food from one of the members of staff. In the evening, learn how to cook over an open fire from the chefs before you enjoy the best dinner with local meat and vegetables. The staff at Hoshinoya Fuji thought of all the details that would create a great camping trip and combined it with the attentiveness of a luxury hotel to create a truly unforgettable experience. A work of art led me here and I can’t wait to return and experience this level of hospitality again.
2 Chome-5-２５ Umeda, Kita-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 530-0001, Japan
Upholding the brand’s five-star standard, the Ritz-Carlton Osaka is an opulent city hotel with all the expected amenities. The decor feels more 18th-century England than modern-day Japan, but the location,in the central Nishi-Umeda district, is perfect for business and shopping. The six fine-dining restaurants range from traditional French delicacies to seasonal Japanese sushi to a “chocolate factory” buffet; the whisky bar is noted for its extensive list of more than 100 malts. Plush and spacious rooms have sweeping views of the Osaka skyline, including the unique Umeda Sky building. The fitness center and spa has a heated indoor pool, baths, and jacuzzis which overlook a small garden. The Ritz-Carlton completed a refurbishment of their guest rooms and club lounge in summer 2017, in celebration of the hotel’s 20th anniversary.
Taketomi, Yaeyama District, Okinawa Prefecture 907-1101, Japan
The understated and modest villas at the Hoshinoya Taketomi Island resort are a far cry from the characterless concrete and stucco of many beach resorts, but then again, this is Japan, where tradition and elegant simplicity are standard. The island of Taketomi prohibits modern buildings and encourages the traditional practices of red-tiled roofs and gukku stone walls with embedded talismans. Accommodations are either Japanese-style with tatami mats and futons, or more western with wood floors and modern furniture; all have deep soaking tubs, private gardens, and floor-to-ceiling windows that can be fully opened to let in the outdoors. The restaurant serves nouvelle French cuisine featuring island seafood and local ingredients, and the lounge encourages guests to unwind with a beverage and a book. For more active stays, the swimming pool is heated and shaded by banyan trees, and guests may borrow a bicycle to explore the island’s white coral sand beaches and watch the sun rise and set from the observation deck. The resort is reached by ferry and a shuttle from Ishigaki port, and visitors get around the island by water buffalo cart rather than car.
817-359 Sengokuhara, Hakone, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa 250-0631, Japan
Why we love it: A modern, art-focused take on the ryokan experience
The Highlights:
- Traditional kaiseki dinners crafted from local ingredients
- A private, mineral water–filled outdoor tub in each room
- Art classes and other creative activities
The Review:
About a two-hour drive from Tokyo, some 2,300 feet up in the mountains of the hot springs-rich Hakone region, sits this modern take on the ryokan bathhouse experience. Opened in 2018, Kai Sengokuhara is part of the Kai group of luxury ryokans throughout Japan, each of which has been designed to reflect its location and celebrate local craftsmanship. Here, art is the focus, with the property doubling as an evolving gallery for works by local and international artists. Also on offer is a roster of creativity-stimulating activities, including nightly classes in hand-painting traditional tenugui handkerchiefs.
The two room categories—one for up to two guests, the other for up to three—also feature original artwork inspired by the surrounding region, along with private terraces with outdoor tubs fed by spring water from the valley. Other touches include elegant flax kimonos, custom mattresses, and free Wi-Fi. Rates are typically half-board, so all guests are able to savor traditional Japanese breakfasts (centered around the use of a local yam) and flavorful, multi-course kaiseki dinners, crafted with local proteins (from beef to abalone) and elegantly presented on handpicked tableware. And then there’s the soaking: two bath halls (male and female) are each equipped with indoor and outdoor pools filled with mineral-rich Owakudani volcanic valley waters, in which you can soak away the world while gazing out at the lush green forest.
The Review:
