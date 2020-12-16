The Best Hotels in Barcelona

Touring Antoni Gaudí sites will keep any visitor to Barcelona plenty busy. That’s because seven of the nine UNESCO-designated World Heritage sites in Barcelona were designed by the architect Gaudí. Casa Milà resembles an open quarry and is also known as La Pedrera (stone quarry), and Park Güell is one of the largest green spaces in the country, offering a convenient escape from the hustle and bustle of the City Centre. After hours of walking around Gaudí’s sites, unwind with a choral or classical concert at De La Música, another World Heritage site.