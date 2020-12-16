Where are you going?
The Best Hotels in Barcelona

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Touring Antoni Gaudí sites will keep any visitor to Barcelona plenty busy. That’s because seven of the nine UNESCO-designated World Heritage sites in Barcelona were designed by the architect Gaudí. Casa Milà resembles an open quarry and is also known as La Pedrera (stone quarry), and Park Güell is one of the largest green spaces in the country, offering a convenient escape from the hustle and bustle of the City Centre. After hours of walking around Gaudí’s sites, unwind with a choral or classical concert at De La Música, another World Heritage site.
Hotel Arts Barcelona

As the name suggests, this soaring 44-story hotel from the Ritz-Carlton brand is peppered with high-end artwork, mainly by renowned Spanish and Catalan artists such as Eduardo Chillida, Albert Rafols-Casamada, Perico Pastor, and Luis Feito. But...
Abba Rambla

Rambla del Raval, 4C, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
In the bohemian district of Barcelona’s Ciutat Vella (Old City), Abba Rambla is a simple but modern hotel whose friendly service and great location make it a perennial favorite. The neutral-toned lobby sits next to an impressively funky breakfast...
Mandarin Oriental Barcelona

Passeig de Gràcia, 38, 40, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Occupying an elegant mid-20th-century building on a chic Barcelona avenue, with a double Michelin-starred restaurant and one of the best spas in the city, the Mandarin Oriental Barcelona aims to impress. The hotel’s striking façade, created by...
Mercer Barcelona

Carrer dels Lledó, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
This small, charming, well-located hotel is tucked away in the Gothic Quarter. With just 28 rooms, it occupies a sensitively restored building, retaining features from the first century to the 19th century, and it balances those original (and...
Gran Hotel La Florida

Ctra. de Vallvidrera al Tibidabo, 83-93, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
This veteran hotel on Tibidabo's Hill has a history that stretches back to 1924, with its heyday in the '50s as a hot spot for wealthy Catalan families and, later, for visiting stars like Ernest Hemingway, James Stewart, and Princess Fabiola....
W Barcelona

Rising dramatically at the end of the beach along the Barceloneta boardwalk, the Ricardo Bofill-designed W Hotel is uncompromisingly modern, complete with reflective glass façade, distinctive sail-like shape, and youthful, clubby interiors....
Hotel Neri Relais & Châteaux

Carrer de Sant Sever, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Located next to the picturesque Sant Felip Neri Square in the atmospheric Gothic Quarter, the Hotel Neri Relais & Châteaux comprises two historic mansions, one dating to the 12th century. The modernist aspirations of the hotel are...
Hotel Claris

Carrer de Pau Claris, 150, 08009 Barcelona, Spain
Owned by notable art collector and scholar Jordi Clos, Hotel Claris occupies Palacio Vedruna, a 19th-century palace. The glamorous palace is as beautiful inside as out, with third and fifth-century Roman mosaics, marble statues, and a water...
Grand Hotel Central

Via Laietana, 30, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
This luxury hotel melds historic charm with 21st-century designer sass. Located deep in the middle of Barcelona’s bustle, it occupies a 1920s building that’s been lovingly reworked by architect Oriol Tintoré. Original features, most notably the...
Banys De Mar – Apartamentos Barceloneta

Carrer Sant Miquel, 105, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Those seeking a more private stay in Barcelona should take a look at these excellent family-run apartments. Located in La Barceloneta, the city's highly picturesque fishermen's quarter on the harbor, each apartment is a one-minute walk to the...
