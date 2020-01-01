Where are you going?
Southern African Conservation Trips

Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
A safari is a magical experience, and we won't judge you if you want to splurge and stay in a luxury lodge when you experience the Big Five for the first time. But there are numerous Southern Africa safari experiences, many through five-star lodges, that also allow you to support wildlife conservation at the same time as you're staring gap-jawed at your first lion. From tracking desert elephants to saving rhinos, here are our picks for where to safari with a purpose.
Save Place

Ngoma Safari Lodge

Chobe Forest Reserve, Botswana
To get away from the crowds in Chobe, stay at Ngoma Safari Lodge. It's located on the far western edge of the park. The eight thatched roof cottages are completely spacious but cozy and feature decks overlooking the Chobe River. In 2011, the...
Save Place

Ondjamba Safaris

3 Hendrik Witbooi Street, Swakopmund, Namibia
On my recent trip to Namibia, I went on a 5 day excursion with Ondjamba Safaris to track the desert elephants in the Hoanib Riverbed of northwest Namibia. These majestic creatures have learned to adapt to these harsh desert conditions, creating a...
Save Place

Camp Kalahari

A recent refurbishment has brought larger tents, Moroccan rugs, and four-poster campaign beds to this woodland property near the Makgadikgadi salt pans. A visit to the nearby meerkat conservation project is a must. From $430. 27/(0) 11-447- 1605....
Save Place

Ongava Game Reserve

Ombika, Namibia
If it's rhinoceros you want to photograph, you can't miss Ongava Game Reserve just south of the border of Etosha National Park. This private breeding facility has black and white rhino and plays a critical part in conserving this species. When...
