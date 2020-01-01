Southern African Conservation Trips

A safari is a magical experience, and we won't judge you if you want to splurge and stay in a luxury lodge when you experience the Big Five for the first time. But there are numerous Southern Africa safari experiences, many through five-star lodges, that also allow you to support wildlife conservation at the same time as you're staring gap-jawed at your first lion. From tracking desert elephants to saving rhinos, here are our picks for where to safari with a purpose.