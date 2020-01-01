Northern lights and Iditarod
Collected by Leeanne Hart
List View
Map View
Save Place
Abisko Turist Station, 981 07 Abisko, Sweden
Around me was utter silence even though dozens of people were above and below me. Nearby towering mountains were coated in snow. Unnerving and eerie in one sense yet utterly humbling. The chairlift I was riding in had to be stopped for every...
Save Place
Sommarøy, Norway
Save Place
Bankgata 1, 9008 Tromsø, Norway
If you are in Tromsø and want to see the Northern Lights outside the city, away from the light pollution, choose Arctic Guide Service. For about an hour, they drive towards dark places while they give information about Tromsø, explanations about...
Save Place
On the first Saturday in March, the mood in Anchorage, Alaska, is best expressed by a pack of huskies. More than 60 dogsled teams, each composed of 12 to 16 agile canines, assemble along Fourth Avenue for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail...
Save Place
Kiilopääntie 9, 99830 Saariselkä, Finland
It's not everyday that one gets to lie down in a heated igloo and stare at the Northern Lights for hours. This experience might sound surreal but it is truly the tip of the proverbial iceberg in Finnish Lapland. We were excited when we booked our...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever