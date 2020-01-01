Where are you going?
Northern lights and Iditarod

Collected by Leeanne Hart
Aurora Sky Station

Abisko Turist Station, 981 07 Abisko, Sweden
Around me was utter silence even though dozens of people were above and below me. Nearby towering mountains were coated in snow. Unnerving and eerie in one sense yet utterly humbling. The chairlift I was riding in had to be stopped for every...
Sommarøy

Sommarøy, Norway
Situated upon the northern tip of Norway, Tromsø is an arctic gem well worth hopping on that 2 hour flight from Oslo. The city itself is reflective of its inhabitants; friendly, slow-paced and possessing a beauty so natural and fresh you have to...
Arctic Guide Service

Bankgata 1, 9008 Tromsø, Norway
If you are in Tromsø and want to see the Northern Lights outside the city, away from the light pollution, choose Arctic Guide Service. For about an hour, they drive towards dark places while they give information about Tromsø, explanations about...
Within The Wild Winterlake Lodge

On the first Saturday in March, the mood in Anchorage, Alaska, is best expressed by a pack of huskies. More than 60 dogsled teams, each composed of 12 to 16 agile canines, assemble along Fourth Avenue for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail...
Kakslauttanen

Kiilopääntie 9, 99830 Saariselkä, Finland
It's not everyday that one gets to lie down in a heated igloo and stare at the Northern Lights for hours. This experience might sound surreal but it is truly the tip of the proverbial iceberg in Finnish Lapland. We were excited when we booked our...
