Roxane Gay, author of the New York Times best-selling collection of essays Bad Feminist, has several titles to her name, including writer, cultural critic, and the most recent addition, the Gloria Steinem Endowed Chair at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. She is currently working on two TV shows: Negroland, an adaptation of the writer Margo Jefferson’s memoir, and The Banks, which is based on Gay’s graphic novel of the same name.