Allison Gibson

Hi.

I am a freelance writer living by the beach in Southern California. I write about books, food, travel, art, and more. I have written reported features, essays, reviews, and interviews for Bon Appetit, Los Angeles Times Food, Healthyish, Eater, AFAR, New York Magazine, Refinery29, SAVEUR, Gucci, Extra Crispy, What Youth, Los Angeles Magazine, Electric Literature, The Millions, The Wirecutter, L.A. Weekly, Lifehacker, Huffington Post Arts, Apartment Therapy, Beautiful/Decay, Art Ltd. Magzine, Daily Serving and Radiant. My fiction and poetry appear in Connu and L.A. Weekly.

I hold a Masters of Professional Writing from USC and a BA in Art History from Cal State University Channel Islands.

When I’m not writing, I am reading, cooking, eating, and adventuring with my husband and our two small kids. We also own a brewery called MadeWest, and you can find our beer across California: madewest.com.