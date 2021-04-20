Zion National Park
Utah, USA
| +1 435-772-3256
Photo courtesy of Matt Morgan/Utah Office of Tourism
Zion National ParkAs its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of which stand more than 2,000 feet high. Jump on the shuttle and venture up canyon, hitting the side hikes along the way to the Narrows, or break away from the crowds and trek the backcountry trails for a more intimate experience. While it takes effort to reach, the more remote northern section of the park is worth the journey if you want to escape the tourist hordes.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Dwarfed by Nature
We took the shuttle through Zion National Park early in the morning to hike the Narrows before Disneyland-like crowds descended upon the famed Utah canyon. The route required wading through waste-deep water and scrambling over submerged and exposed rocks (waterproof shoes with good tread and a walking stick come in handy). The gorge stretches for miles, so the hike is more about admiring the marbleized canyon walls than reaching an end destination. Here, we stopped to look around and realized our place in nature.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 4 years ago
Sundown in Zion
Zion is a trip. A hiker’s paradise, a climber’s playground, and an outdoorsman’s wonderland. Zion feels like it offers everything you could want in a National Park, and our Go Ahead tour offered glimpses at Zion’s history, attractions, and activities. We spied on brave climbers ascending sheer cliff faces, hiked in and out of the shimmering emerald pools, wondered whether prickly pears were worth the effort, and sundowned among the park’s towering peaks. Like all great tours, our Go Ahead program offered a look at a remarkable destination that had me yearning to return to explore further – to sink into slot canyons, hike legendary trails, and marvel at the stars at night. Flash Parker traveled on Go Ahead’s U.S. National Parks tour as part of AFAR’s partnership with the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, and peace-of-mind to destinations across the globe. For more on Flash’s journey, visit the USTOA Blog.
almost 7 years ago
Angels Landing Hike
this hike is the perfect morning trek...not too long or strenuous (around 5 miles) but climbing up the steep trail with railings (pictured behind me) is both exhilarating and fun! a must-do in zion. incredible views of the valley from the top.
almost 7 years ago
Zion National Park, Utah
Zion is such gem in the national park system. only a few hours drive from Las Vegas and worlds away from civilization. amazing hikes and slot canyons bathed in red Rock glow of Navajo sandstone. few campgrounds in park which get pretty crowded in Summer and the lodge is great with a huge grass meadow in front to laze around, sip beautiful coffee. the small town just outside of park entrance is Springdale. it had plenty of hotels and great restaurants/bars/galleries and adventure outfitters to gear your adventure up. also a shuttle will take you in and out of park for free, running all day long. a cool hike is Angels Landing which takes you far up above the valley. bring plenty of water and hat/sunscreen as its a long day. be careful in winter as the top section can be icy and trail is narrow. another great adventure is hiking up Narrows. this is a walk up the main river through steep walled canyons. beautiful scenery and escape from the works. be very mindful of weather and rangers' warnings of flash floods. you don't want to be in narrows in a flood so know the weather and when rain is in forecast. rainfall 20 miles away will send flash flood very fast into Zion... be safe and enjoy this beautiful park!
almost 7 years ago
Top of Angels Landing
Zion was an amazing place to hike. This photo was taken at the top of the Angel's Landing Hike
almost 7 years ago
Zion National Park - The Narrows
I have to say, out of all of the places I've been, this is always my favorite. This is because of not only the amazing beauty of the Narrows, but also because it's more than just a trail you're walking through...it's a canyon covered in water and at some parts even requires a bit of swimming. I have done this trek about five times now and it is like I am experiencing a new place every time. If you are a national park exploring type of person, this is a must!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Narrows
This hike is also one of my top contenders for "Best Day Hike in the World." Zion, tucked in Springdale, Utah, is already such a profoundly striking national park, and the chance to tackle the famed Narrows hike on the Virgin River completes an epic visit. Be sure to check the weather reports for possible flash flooding and make sure that you have a lot of water, snacks for fuel, and layers for when you start to get cold in the slot canyon shadows. I'd encourage you to make reservations for shoe and trekking pole rentals with the Zion Adventure Company. Once you're in their office you're greeted warmly with information, maps, instructional videos, and everything else you need to know before heading in. You'll be hiking on the Colorado Plateau and almost entirely IN the river. The walls are vertical and sheer, and different shades of red and orange in color. Water levels change from season to season but be aware that you're always at least wading in knee- to waist-high water (if not swimming small sections). Due to the water level, Zion Adventure Company may outfit you with pants perfect for this type of experience. For the single-day hike experience in the Narrows, you'll be tackling the up-and-back route from the Temple of Sinawava.
almost 7 years ago
48 hours, 16 miles, 1 approximate trail map
It is not an adventure for the faint of heart or feet. The Zion Narrows is a 16-mile hike in water ranging from ankle to chest deep. Our journey started at the top of Chamberlin’s Ranch, where the air was cold and the Virgin River was still shallow. As we walked deeper into the canyon, its rising walls started closing in over our heads, the water became gradually deeper, and we were alone. What we saw was a feast for the senses: the clear, blue river - gentle at times, rapid at others. The steep, wavy canyon walls surrounding us in shades of deep orange, red and brown. We felt incredibly small standing on the canyon floor, 2,000 feet down, staring up at the crack of blue sky overhead. All around us were reminders of nature’s power. Washed up trees lined the bends in the river, creating roadblocks that we had to pick our way over. Frequent flash floods stained the rock 15 feet over our heads. Deep pools, wide rapids and slippery boulders were constant threats to our toes, ankles and sanity. The most surprising discovery was the sense of complete isolation we felt at the end of the first day. No cell phone, GPS or park patrol could help us get out of trouble - a terrifying reality check when you’re 10 hours into the hike, with the daylight fading and water depth increasing, and you still haven’t located campsite 12. The intense physical exertion was a small price to pay in order to gain a new level of respect for nature’s power to transform and persevere.
almost 7 years ago
Zion National Park - Big Bend Star Trails
With much of the drama that Yosemite has, this place is paradise for hiking, exploring, relaxing, walking up Angel's Landing, eating, camping, and so much more. If you love the outdoors, you'll love Zion. And if you don't love the outdoors...seriously, whatsamatterwithyou? :D Oh, and I should mention that Zion National Park is open at night, and a lot of people choose to do night hiking or watch the stars drift past, as I did here with this photo, showing the celestial movements of the stars. Absolutely magical. It's a real privilege to be able to see the Milky Way or experience the quiet of night while watching the night sky. Really a fantastic stargazing opportunity!!!!!
almost 7 years ago
Zion - Mt. Carmel Highway
I spent two days at Zion NP and it was not enough time. It is an amazingly beautiful place and I could have easily spent many more days exploring. I spent the first day driving the Zion - Mt. Carmel Highway making lots of stops along the route to either hike, take pictures or just sit and enjoy the beauty of the park. There is a $25 entrance fee that is valid for 7 days.
almost 7 years ago
Hiking the canyon
On my second day at the park I did a lot of hiking. I started at the visitors center (you can fill up your water bottles here) and hopped on the park shuttle. My favorite hike was the Narrows. I disembarked from the shuttle at the Temple of Sinawava and strolled along the easy and paved Riverside Walk. It ends at the Narrows entrance where tons of people gather in and around the water. I decided to venture up the canyon alone with nothing but sneakers, water, snacks and my camera. In the beginning there are tons of people with you but after about 1/2 an hour they thin out. I hiked for about 4.5 hours round trip and saw only a small portion of this amazing canyon. This is not easy but not that difficult either. I would recommend a walking stick. I didn't have one and it's a bit difficult to traverse through water full of large rocks when you cannot see where to place your feet. The route I took does not require a permit but the hike from the top down does. Permits are snatched up 3 months in advance so plan early or take your chances on the lottery system, both of which can be done here: http://www.nps.gov/zion/planyourvisit/narrowspermits.htm There is food/water stations/bathrooms at the Zion Lodge shuttle stop (there is also a great trail called Emerald Pools at this stop). There is a $25 park entrance fee which is valid for 7 days.
almost 7 years ago
Hiking the Narrows
almost 7 years ago
Katie Lambert Free Climbs Moonlight Buttress in Zion
The 1,200-foot sandstone formation known the climbing world over as Moonlight Buttress stood proud in the sun’s radiant light. For many, this wall is a first; it wouldn't be a first for me, but it would be a sort of milestone in my climbing career. Every big wall free climber I know has either ticked this iconic line or it's on their list. It had been entered into my queue some years back when Kate Rutherford and Madaleine Sorkin made the first all-female free ascent. I had not long ago moved from the South to California and I was still cutting my teeth on the granite in Yosemite. As the years progressed, so too did my climbing experiences and my knowledge of how to manage these bigger stones. Each partnership had taught me something different, and it became more and more evident to me that climbing partnerships took on a deeper meaning than just “someone willing to belay you.” They were relationships: I relied on my partners to be on time, to be positive, to be supportive, to be patient, to be willing to let me make mistakes and figure them out, to belay just so, and on and on. And I felt I was expected to do the same. There had been a lot of talk with different people about possibly teaming up for this wall, but in the end my real dream was to do it with another female, all free. -Katie Lambert Read the unabridged version of Lambert’s essay: click here.
almost 7 years ago
Serenity on the Virgin River: The Narrows in Autumn
The Virgin River, the centerpiece of Zion National Park, presents different personalities throughout the year. In early summer, she runs swift and high with abandon. In autumn she has calmed down and become reflective ... and this is one of the loveliest times of year to wade up the river in the area known as The Narrows. In the indirect light that filters into the narrow canyon, the golden leaves and the red rocks are saturated with warm color (even when your feet are freezing cold in the water). With the water level much lower at this time of year, it's a fairly easy hike, though you still need the crucial piece of equipment: a walking stick ... available for rent in Springdale.
almost 7 years ago
Rappelling, Canyoneering, and Gorgeous Desert Views Await You
There are numerous canyoneering and rappelling opportunities in Zion National Park, but many visitors enjoy the easy hikes and desert views. Not into the outdoors? There are a few cute bed and breakfasts in the area as well. Get lost in the colorful landscape complete with alizarin crimsons, viridian greens, and cadmium yellow flowers all complemented by an azure blue sky. Visit in the spring or fall to avoid the heat. If canyoneering is what drives you, try June-July to avoid the heavy thunderstorms of August-October.
over 6 years ago
The Narrows: Hiking in Slot Canyons
Located in Zion National Park is a popular hike known as The Narrows, a section of canyon where you hike literally in the Virgin River. This is often referred to as one of the best day hikes, not just on the Colorado Plateau, but in all of North America. This reputation comes at no surprise because I can absolutely agree with the well-deserved accolades. The Narrows can be hiked either as an up-and-back from the Temple of Sinawava or from the top down, the latter being a 16-mile journey. I decided to take the former, more popular route. As soon as you arrive at the river's edge, you spend the rest of your hike in the wading in the water. Crowds are common in the beginning, but the further you journey the less people you encounter. Food, water, river shoes, and a trekking pole are essentials for The Narrows. Depending on the time of year you go, be prepared! I went during the summer months and I wore shorts and a tank. As I traveled deeper into the canyons, it got really cold. Even if it is 100º F when you begin your hike, temperatures will drop significantly as The Narrows narrow (no pun intended). Keep an eye on the weather forecast. Flash flooding is common in The Narrows and that is the last place you will want to be in the event of a flash flood! Don't be alarmed if you hear a little bit of thunder and get a light drizzle. You only need to be a worried if it starts to downpour. Then, it's definitely time to turn around and head back.
over 6 years ago
The Temple Tree
Want to experience nature, and have it all to yourself? Go to Zion National Park. Go during the day. Sure, it's crowded. But it's amazing. Take in Angels Landing. It's one of the most beautiful hikes anywhere, not just for the narrorw passageway, but for the sheer drama of it all. Zion has that sense of drama. But don't stop there. Explore at night. Stay still, and watch the stars move. This photo, a very long exposure, shows the celestial movements of the heavens above (sure, it's the earth rotating and moving that creates the bulk of the movement, but shhhhhh.....we're being poetic here!). This is a long exposure night sky photo with light painting. All color work was done during the exposure, and is not a Photoshop creation. And this photo was one of several that was featured on the National Geographic website, chosen as the Daily Dozen, and has been also won one of the best travel photos of the year in LA Times. Zion National Park is one of those "must-sees" along with Arches, although you could probably say that about a lot of South Utah, which has got to be one of the greatest concentrations of beauty anywhere in the United States. And yes...it's great for stargazing!!!!!
over 6 years ago
Walk of wonder
Walking up The Narrows was on our Top 5 list for our Utah Parks vacation. We arrived in March and from the blog reading I'd done to prepare for our trip, we knew there'd be a chance the river would be too high for our traverse. Checking in at the park desk the day before gave us great hope...we learned conditions were favorable for making it all the way to Big Spring- as far as allowed for the Bottom Up hike. Wanting to get an early start the next morning, we headed straight for Zion Adventure Company to procure full suits plus walking sticks. The staff there had great tips for us & were super helpful. The morning of our hike we caught the 2nd shuttle bus to the Temple of Sinewava entrance to the Virgin River. The area is pretty and the sights only get better from there. We needed the full waders and neoprene socks with water shoes & wading sticks we had rented. Water levels were waist-high in places and water temps were frigid. We fell several times along the way because the current is strong. Lots of bruised shins! Most of the crowds turned around before reaching Big Springs, but it was well worth the effort to see the beautiful waterfalls at trail end. We returned to the Temple of Sinewava trail head in late afternoon-- wet & cold with minds full of the wonder of towering canyon walls. Next time we're in Utah, The Narrows hike will be our number one destination!
about 6 years ago
A view from the Virgin River Bridge at Zion National Park, Utah
Designated in 1919, Zion is Utah's oldest national park. Zion National Park has incredible canyons and spectacular views with endless Hiking possibilities. Zion National Park’s famous hikes include The Narrows, Subway, and Angels Landing attracts adventurers from around the world. Attendance at Zion National Park boasts nearly three million visitors per year and Zion is Utah's most heavily used park.
over 5 years ago
Hiking Zion National Park
Whether you are an advanced hiker or someone who prefers a short walk, Zion National Park has several options for visitors exploring Utah’s first national park. We visited over Memorial Day weekend, which is the busiest weekend for the park, according to rangers. At times it felt more like Walt Disney World and not an encounter with nature, but it was easy to lose the large crowds and find solitude on the longer trails.
over 5 years ago
The Narrows at Zion National Park
If a long hike doesn’t sound appealing to you, Zion offers various stops on its shuttle, allowing guests to take in all the memorable sites within the park without miles of walking. One of the park’s most visited attractions in the Narrows, which is a gorge with walls that officials say are 1,000 feet tall. Guests walk through the 20 to 30 feet wide river to experience the narrowest section of Zion Canyon.
over 5 years ago
Southwest Desert Adventures
Make the most of your family vacation with Trek Travel's Zion National Park long weekend getaway. Just outside the park gates, the fun desert town of Springdale, Utah, makes the perfect base from which to explore this awe-inspiring natural playground with your kids. Join Trek Travel for an action-packed weekend filled with diverse activities for the young—and the young at heart. The itinerary features casual bike rides; a variety of hikes with amazing scenery; horseback riding; splashing around in cool, clear natural pools; and many other surprises along the way. At the end of each day, relax in comfort on the lush banks of the Virgin River, right in the center of town and close to all the fun. Discovering Zion National Park is a thrill that your family will never forget.
almost 4 years ago
Climbing up Angel's Landing
Zion National Park is a beautiful national park, so big you'd need more than a month's time to see everything. We'd heard about Angel's Landing - which if you don't know, is about 5 miles in total, but once you get towards the top, there's a cliff you climb up where all you have is a chain. We started this hike knowing only what we'd seen in pictures and the description, with the word "switchback." We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into. We now know what a switchback is, and I'd have to say it's exhausting. This might have been one of the harder hikes for me but this view wasn't amazing. The reason I love this picture is because I know how hard it was to get there.
almost 4 years ago
Zion National Park
Angel's Landing is to Zion National Park as Half Dome is to Yosemite in terms of views and trekking. When you get to the top, it gives you gorgeous views of the entire valley. The hike up is not the easiest with switchbacks, cables, and narrow cliffs, but it is definitely well worth it!