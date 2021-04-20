Zagreb Cathedral
When visiting Zagreb, stroll to Kaptol Square to see the city’s lofty cathedral up close. Though you can glimpse its soaring towers from many a vantage point around town, nothing compares to standing right in front of Croatia’s largest sacral building. Originally built in the Middle Ages, the cathedral also features Renaissance ramparts (constructed in the 16th century to fend off the Turkish) and a neo-Gothic interior (added in the 19th century). If you’re keen on Christian liturgy, make an appointment to see the treasury, which features wood, parchment, gold, and silver items spanning 14 centuries.