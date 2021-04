Enjoying the Region's Best Pork

Bavarians love their pork. Enjoy the region’s best about 30 minutes outside Munich at Das Wirtshaus zum Herrmannsdorfer Schweinsbräu, part of an organic farm cooperative that includes a bakery, a brewery, vegetable gardens, and, of course, happy black-and-pink pigs. In a light-filled barn, chef Thomas Thielemann serves such dishes as a crispy schweinebraten (pork roast). Herrmannsdorf 7, Glonn, 49/(0) 80-9390-9445, schweinsbraeu.de This appeared in the November/December 2011 issue.