University of Warsaw Library The University of Warsaw Library is rarely listed in guidebooks, but it’s one of the city’s most beautiful places. Designed by Polish architects Marek Budzyński and Zbigniew Badowski and completed in 1999, it holds nearly 3 million cataloged volumes and welcomes more than 3,000 visitors per day. The building itself is a book to be read, beginning outside with the bronze plates bearing texts in ancient languages (Sanskrit, Hebrew, Arabic, Greek, Old Russian, Old Polish) as well as musical, chemical, and mathematical notations. At the entrance to the library stands a large book, open to a page that reads “Hinc Omnia” (meaning “hence all,” as in “hence all the wisdom comes”). Once you’ve explored indoors, head to the elaborate roof garden, where you’ll find meandering paths, panoramic views of Warsaw, and even various references to Einstein’s theory of relativity. If you’re feeling brave, take the glass footbridge over the library roof—the sky will be reflected under your feet, making it feel as if you’re walking on clouds.