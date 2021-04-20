Villa Del Palmar Loreto

A Desert Getaway on the Shores of the Sea of Cortez

What could be more relaxing than lying in a hammock, being rocked by gentle sea breezes beneath a warm desert sun? This was just one of the escapist pleasures I enjoyed at the Villa del Palmar Resort near Loreto in Baja California Sur.



Tucked away on the shores of Ensenada Blanca (White Cove) at the end of a two-kilometer gravel road, Villa del Palmar is a relatively new resort (opened in 2011). It's not the place to be if you're looking for nightlife and urban pleasures, but it's a great spot for getting away from it all in a beautiful setting, with desert hills sloping down to the deep blue Sea of Cortez and volcanic islands beckoning on the horizon.



My room was a spacious one-bedroom suite with a king-sized bed and a jacuzzi tub for relaxing soaks with a view. Sliding doors opened off both the bedroom and the living room onto a terrace the size of my bedroom at home. I loved stepping outside to enjoy the early morning light on the ocean and hills, or to watch the night fall over the pool area. There were six pools in all, designed to look like a turtle from above – two larger pools for the body and head, and four smaller ones, including a hot tub, for the flippers.



Villa del Palmar has a spa, three restaurants, a small grocery store, several hiking trails on the property, and a variety of activities including kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and tennis. Tours are available to destinations in the area, and there's a free shuttle several times a day into Loreto.