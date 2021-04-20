Vermont Nature Trail
Montreal back Road
Photo courtesy of National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Vermont Nature TrailThe well-marked Vermont Nature Trail in St. Vincent’s Buccament Valley, about a half-hour north of Kingstown, passes through the lush forest of the St. Vincent Parrot Reserve and crosses several flowing streams. Two miles long and relatively easy to walk, it can easily be done in about two hours—and that includes time to search for parrots and admire the panoramic views from the top. Go in the early morning or late afternoon for the best chance at spotting the colorful parrots—as well as house wrens, black hawks, and mountain doves—flying around in their natural habitat.
