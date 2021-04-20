Where are you going?
Vermont Nature Trail

Montreal back Road
The well-marked Vermont Nature Trail in St. Vincent’s Buccament Valley, about a half-hour north of Kingstown, passes through the lush forest of the St. Vincent Parrot Reserve and crosses several flowing streams. Two miles long and relatively easy to walk, it can easily be done in about two hours—and that includes time to search for parrots and admire the panoramic views from the top. Go in the early morning or late afternoon for the best chance at spotting the colorful parrots—as well as house wrens, black hawks, and mountain doves—flying around in their natural habitat.
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

Marc Perrotta
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago

Vermont Nature Trail

A 3.5-kilometer (two-mile) trail through 4,400 hectares (10,870 acres) of protected forest provides a glimpse of St. Vincent in its natural, pristine state. The trail is not difficult, and it is possible to walk its entire length in about two hours. St. Vincent parrots, house wrens, black hawks, mountain doves and a number of other species help make this one of the most significant parks in the Caribbean for birders.

