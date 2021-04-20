Valle Escondido Preserve
Who wouldn’t want to get lost in Monteverde’s lush forests and waterfalls? Valle Escondido has an extensive trail network through the world-famous Puntarenas cloud forest. Seven accessible decks overlook a landscape of giant ficus trees and other breathtaking natural marvels. Tours focused on wildlife or birdwatching, and special tours at night bring visitors up-close to beautiful and often endangered mammals, birds, and reptiles, which, happily, are protected here. That protection means that visitor numbers are capped to avoid environmental and ethical disruptions to the preserve. Use their website to plan and book your visit.