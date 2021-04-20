Where are you going?
Valle Escondido Preserve

Bajo del Tigre Road, Provincia de Puntarenas, Monteverde, Costa Rica
Valle Escondido Preserve Monteverde Costa Rica

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 4:30pm

Valle Escondido Preserve

Who wouldn’t want to get lost in Monteverde’s lush forests and waterfalls? Valle Escondido has an extensive trail network through the world-famous Puntarenas cloud forest. Seven accessible decks overlook a landscape of giant ficus trees and other breathtaking natural marvels. Tours focused on wildlife or birdwatching, and special tours at night bring visitors up-close to beautiful and often endangered mammals, birds, and reptiles, which, happily, are protected here. That protection means that visitor numbers are capped to avoid environmental and ethical disruptions to the preserve. Use their website to plan and book your visit.
By Travesías

