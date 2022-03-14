My husband and I took a week long trip to Costa Rica in Dec 2011. One of the highlights of our trip was Monteverde, a small town in Puntarenas which is most popular for the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve. While there, we stayed at Hotel Montana - a mountain lodge set up on an expansive property , not very far from the cloud forest. There are plenty of hiking trails on the property and a very nice restaurant too. The view here was the view from our room. I think I found my favorite tree of the trip :) The best part of our stay was that in the evening, thousands and I mean thousands of birds came home to the trees on the property and when they all chirped together through the evening, it made a perfect background score to our al-fresco dinner. I don’t think I will ever forget that evening .