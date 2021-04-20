Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Urupukapuka Island

Urupukapuka Island, Northland, New Zealand
Website
Heavenly Day-Hiking in Urupukapuka Rawhiti New Zealand

Heavenly Day-Hiking in Urupukapuka

There are 144 islands in the Bay of Islands on the North Island of New Zealand, and Urupukapuka (the largest of them all) aims to please.

Check out the island's website to help plan your day, which will be a fabulous and full day that includes a boat ride and a serious day-hike to and from either Paihia or Russell.

All of the hikes finish with time on the hidden beach pictured here, before you head up your final hill to get back to the docks and catch your ferry back to the mainland.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points