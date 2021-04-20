Urupukapuka Island
Urupukapuka Island, Northland, New Zealand
Heavenly Day-Hiking in UrupukapukaThere are 144 islands in the Bay of Islands on the North Island of New Zealand, and Urupukapuka (the largest of them all) aims to please.
Check out the island's website to help plan your day, which will be a fabulous and full day that includes a boat ride and a serious day-hike to and from either Paihia or Russell.
All of the hikes finish with time on the hidden beach pictured here, before you head up your final hill to get back to the docks and catch your ferry back to the mainland.