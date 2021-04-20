Two Lovers Point
Tamuning, Guam
| +1 671-647-4107
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
Romance at Two Lovers PointAccording to local legend, two doomed lovers tied their hair together and leapt off this scenic cliff after being forbidden to marry.
Today, Two Lovers Point offers some of the best ocean views on island, making it a popular spot for romantic walks and proposals. Couples regularly bring padlocks to “lock” their love to the fences bordering the lookout, and the venue can also be booked for weddings.
The park's $3 admission fee includes access to the lookout as well as to an adjacent gallery showcasing works from local artists.
almost 5 years ago
Two Lovers Point
Two Lovers point is a quick and worth-it stop. The view is beautiful. There are love locks that people attach to the gates with messages that profess their love. The pavilion has a sculpture and some etched panels. I was charmed.