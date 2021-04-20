Where are you going?
Two Lovers Point

Tamuning, Guam
Website
| +1 671-647-4107
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

Romance at Two Lovers Point

According to local legend, two doomed lovers tied their hair together and leapt off this scenic cliff after being forbidden to marry.

Today, Two Lovers Point offers some of the best ocean views on island, making it a popular spot for romantic walks and proposals. Couples regularly bring padlocks to “lock” their love to the fences bordering the lookout, and the venue can also be booked for weddings.

The park's $3 admission fee includes access to the lookout as well as to an adjacent gallery showcasing works from local artists.
By Jessica Marati , AFAR Local Expert

Christy E
almost 5 years ago

Two Lovers Point

Two Lovers point is a quick and worth-it stop. The view is beautiful. There are love locks that people attach to the gates with messages that profess their love. The pavilion has a sculpture and some etched panels. I was charmed.

