Hotel Row 1255 Pale San Vitores Rd, Tamuning, 96913, Guam

Catch a Ride on the Tumon Trolley The best way to hop between popular tourist sites is to hitch a ride on one of Tumon's ubiquitous open-air trolleys. Trolleys make stops along Hotel Row in Tumon, as well as at select locations in downtown Tamuning and Hagatna, including Two Lovers Point and Chamorro Village. Not only are trolleys among the only forms of public transportation available on Guam, they're also a pleasant way to explore the island.