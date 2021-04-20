Where are you going?
Turkey Hot Air Balloons Cappadocia, Göreme, Turkey

Bilal Eroğlu Caddesi, Mezarlık Sk. No:8, 50180 Göreme/Nevşehir Merkez/Nevşehir, Turkey
+90 537 520 28 18
Turkish Delight: Ballooning over Cappadocia Göreme Turkey
Turkish Delight: Ballooning over Cappadocia

If you only get to ride in a hot air balloon once in your life, do it over Cappadocia, Turkey. Amazing. Cappadocia is surreal when seen from any angle. The region is peppered with strange pointy stone spires that rise up toward the sky, in pastel colors and lacy cutouts. The columns are spectacular when viewed from the ground. But, floating in the wicker basket of a hot air balloon, looking across Cappadocia’s landscape, is otherworldly. The balloons are launched before dawn so that you are well underway before the sun’s rays begin to lick the mountains. When that golden orb eventually breaks onto the scene, the sight is breathtaking. In this photo, I caught the sun shining through a nearby balloon. Any photographer worth her salt is pumping adrenaline, furiously snapping pictures as fast as the camera can stand it.
By Barbara Schoenfeld

Roxanne de Bruyn
over 5 years ago

First glimpse of Goreme

After a long, exhausting overnight bus ride, arriving in Goreme and seeing all the balloons silhouetted against the sunrise was a magical experience
karen bianchi
about 3 years ago

