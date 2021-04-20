Where are you going?
Kelebek Special Cave Hotel

Aydinli Mah., Yavuz Sok. No:1, 50180 Göreme Belediyesi/Nevşehir Merkez/Nevşehir, Turkey
Website
| +90 384 271 25 31
Explore a Turkish Cave of Wonders Hotel

When you travel to the Cappadocia region of Turkey you have to stay in a cave hotel. Sleeping in a room carved out of the area’s ‘fairy chimney’ rock formations is inherently cool. When you realize that your room is also literally cool—even in the midday heat—you suddenly have a better understanding of the clever ways people managed to live in a challenging environment for centuries. The hotel’s best feature might be the terrace, where you relax on pillows and eat a Turkish breakfast of apricots and yogurt as you watch dozens of hot air balloons rise from the valley below. From $76.

This appeared in the August/September 2014 issue.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

Murat Yavuz
over 5 years ago

