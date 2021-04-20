Tropical Beach Kardamaina, Greece

Take it Off and Hang with Mandy at Tropical Beach I stumbled along this place on a recent trip completely by accident.



We'd been driving aimlessly for a while west of Kardemena looking for the perfect quiet beach to take in the late afternoon when I spied a few umbrellas through the trees between the road and the shore.



I was pretty much equidistant between town and some of the huge resorts further to the west, so I figured I'd found my spot!



I pulled off the road, unpacked all my stuff, marched through the trees to the beach and was met with a decent little beach, a small bar, those umbrellas I'd spied from the road and a small collection of older couples... Completely nude older couples.



I wasn't expecting this, but hey, I had no interest in spinning on my heal and re-packing up the car, so I assumed the proper attire (none), spread a towel out on a beach chair and settled in. I'm a go-with-the-flow kind of guy, after all.



The beach itself is a mix of sand, pebbles and some larger rocks. The water is immaculately clear. And, as it turns out, the whole spot is watched over by one person Mandy — perhaps the nicest British lady on Kos who greets beach goers with an inviting smile and incredibly pleasant accent.



I may not have been looking to take it all off, but knocking back a few Mythos beers with Mandy made for a pleasant end to the day.