The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba
L.G. Smith Blvd #107, Noord, Aruba
| +297 527 2222
Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Aruba
The Ritz-Carlton, ArubaTravelers hoping to find the lap of luxury need look no further than the Ritz-Carlton. Backed by the aquamarine waters of Palm Beach, the resort’s 320 rooms are generously sized, with cheery turquoise-and-yellow color schemes and balconies overlooking the ocean. Leisure pursuits can be as easy as a daytime doze in a poolside cabana or as strenuous as a catamaran sailing trip complete with diving lesson. Need a break from all that sun? Indoor facilities include a spa that specializes in island-inspired treatments (think full-body massages with local aloe and divi-divi tree oil) and a state-of-the-art gym that’s open 24 hours so guests can sneak in early-morning workouts. Before you roll your eyes, consider the four on-site restaurants (BLT Steak, from noted chef Laurent Tourondel, is a favorite). For an even more memorable experience, staff can arrange a private sunset dinner on the beach to the tune of a serenading violinist.
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago
Authentic Island Hospitality at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba
Guests get a taste of authentic island hospitality at the Ritz-Carlton, where 90 percent of the employees are locals. The hotel, which opened in November 2013, is set on Aruba’s palapa-dotted Palm Beach. Nearly all of the 320 rooms have ocean-facing balconies, and even the most basic feel bright and spacious. A kids’ program keeps little ones occupied with everything from movie-making classes to conservation-minded activities focused on coral reefs. The hotel partners with Red sail sports to offer kiteboarding and scuba diving, and thrill seekers can try Jetlev, a water-powered jet pack that shoots users 30 feet into the air.