The Phoenicia Malta

The Mall, FRN1478, Floriana, Malta
Website
| +356 2122 5241
The Phoenicia Malta

Why we love it: An extravagant hideaway where guests can live the palace life

The Highlights:
- Meticulously restored rooms with balconies and original Maltese tiles
- An infinity pool with panoramic city views
- A glamorous restaurant in the tradition of Europe’s grand cafés

The Review:
The only hotel in Malta to be a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, The Phoenicia combines historic elegance with modern sophistication. Built in 1939, the five-star stay sits on 7.5 acres just outside the entrance to Valletta’s old town, within easy walking distance of the city’s top sites. An infinity pool and adjacent bar afford epic views of the harbor and ancient bastion walls, while The Phoenix Restaurant serves traditional Maltese cuisine amid high ceilings, chandeliers, and velvet banquettes. Also on site is Café Phoenicia for casual dining, The Club Bar for craft cocktails, and The Palm Court Lounge for afternoon tea.  

Rooms, dreamed up by London-based Peter Young Design, feel fresh and modern, with a white, blue, and pink color palette and original Maltese tiles that recall the Mediterranean. Many feature private balconies for taking in the scenery, but all come with spacious bathrooms, plush robes and slippers, and minibars stocked with complimentary drinks.
By Devorah Lev-Tov , AFAR Contributor

