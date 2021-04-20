The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch

Camp Hotels: Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga

Log cabins and wood-paneled rooms are decked out with potbelly stoves or open-hearth fireplaces, wood-carved dressers, and leather armchairs, providing a snug respite after an action-packed day of western adventure. In the surrounding 15,000 acres of rolling meadows and woodland, visitors can go fly-fishing by drift boat, hike the grassland trails, or even hunt elk. The ranch itself offers rock climbing, paintball, and horse shoe pits.



From $720, (307) 327-5284, brushcreekranch.com