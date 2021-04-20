Where are you going?
The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch

66 Brush Creek Ranch Road, Saratoga, WY 82331, USA
| +1 307-327-5284
Log cabins and wood-paneled rooms are decked out with potbelly stoves or open-hearth fireplaces, wood-carved dressers, and leather armchairs, providing a snug respite after an action-packed day of western adventure. In the surrounding 15,000 acres of rolling meadows and woodland, visitors can go fly-fishing by drift boat, hike the grassland trails, or even hunt elk. The ranch itself offers rock climbing, paintball, and horse shoe pits.


From $720, (307) 327-5284, brushcreekranch.com

By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

