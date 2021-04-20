Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Island in Pigeon Forge

131 The Island Dr, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, USA
Website
| +1 865-286-0119
The Island in Pigeon Forge Pigeon Forge Tennessee United States

More info

Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 12am

The Island in Pigeon Forge

Situated in downtown Pigeon Forge, The Island is like a beach boardwalk in the middle of the mountains. The shopping-and-entertainment complex offers fun for the whole family, with more than 60 retail and specialty stores, plus restaurants, music venues, carnival rides, and games. Shopaholics will find everything from high-end boutiques to old-timey toy stores and even a beef jerky outlet, while hungry visitors can refuel at celebrity-themed restaurants from Paula Deen and Jimmy Buffett as well as shops specializing in fudge, ice cream, and pretzels. There’s also a taproom from Yee-Haw Brewery with several of their award-winning beers, and Ole Smoky Mountain operates a huge retail outlet with an on-site still and tastings of their many flavors of “corn likker.” Before heading home, take a few turns on the 200-foot-high Great Smoky Wheel for unparalleled views of the mountains, or try and find your way out of the Escape Game or the Island Mirror Maze.
By Chris Chamberlain , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
Scenic East Coast Road Trips to Take This Year
Scenic East Coast Road Trips to Take This Year
Portugal Reopens to U.S. Visitors
Portugal Reopens to U.S. Visitors
Take It Easy in Asheville: Wellness and Relaxation in the Blue Ridge Mountains
Take It Easy in Asheville: Wellness and Relaxation in the Blue Ridge Mountains