The Island in Pigeon Forge
Situated in downtown Pigeon Forge, The Island is like a beach boardwalk in the middle of the mountains. The shopping-and-entertainment complex offers fun for the whole family, with more than 60 retail and specialty stores, plus restaurants, music venues, carnival rides, and games. Shopaholics will find everything from high-end boutiques to old-timey toy stores and even a beef jerky outlet, while hungry visitors can refuel at celebrity-themed restaurants from Paula Deen and Jimmy Buffett as well as shops specializing in fudge, ice cream, and pretzels. There’s also a taproom from Yee-Haw Brewery with several of their award-winning beers, and Ole Smoky Mountain operates a huge retail outlet with an on-site still and tastings of their many flavors of “corn likker.” Before heading home, take a few turns on the 200-foot-high Great Smoky Wheel for unparalleled views of the mountains, or try and find your way out of the Escape Game or the Island Mirror Maze.