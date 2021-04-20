The Diplomat Boutique Hotel
Situated in a candy-colored colonial-style building, the Diplomat Boutique Hotel feels like a cool friend’s house. With just four guest rooms, the property has an intimate vibe and personal service, beginning with welcome drinks and botanas
(Mexican snacks) served on arrival by the inviting Canadian owners. Each of the crisp, contemporary accommodations is embellished with hints of history, from the wrought-iron beds to knick-knacks like antique typewriters, yet talavera-tiled bathrooms feature modern touches like walk-in rainfall showers and organic toiletries infused with local honey. It’s easy to lose track of time while swinging in a hammock, cooling off in the pool, or sampling different varieties of tequila and mezcal from the free poolside bar. Just pace yourself. You don’t want to miss the complimentary morning spread, loaded with fresh fruit from the market, homemade breads, and delicious dishes like breakfast tacos, French toast with caramel sauce and passionfruit jam, or quinoa-crusted quiche.