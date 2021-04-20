The Chequit
Situated off the eastern shore of Long Island, The Chequit is old school in an elegant way. The hotel occupies a big white building, surrounded by grassy lawns, impeccably maintained hedgerows, and towering deciduous trees, and features bright, homey rooms, complete with large windows that let in plenty of natural light. While all the rooms have been refurbished, those in the main house retain much of their original architecture, lending them a certain vintage charm. The Chequit operates on a bed-and-breakfast model, and guests can either take their morning meal in the lobby or opt to have a lighter option sent straight to their room. While the target audience here is weekenders seeking an escape from New York City, the hotel is also a popular spot for weddings and retreats, with two meeting rooms and full catering services available from on-site Red Maple Restaurant.