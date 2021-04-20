The Broadmoor 1 Lake Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80906, USA

The Broadmoor Just 15 minutes from Colorado Springs Airport, one of the most convenient gateways to the Rocky Mountains was established back in 1918 when real estate and gold mining baron Spencer Penrose opened The Broadmoor hotel to much fanfare. The location accommodated Penrose's dual goals of offering an otherworldly oasis in the Wild West and providing a launching point for more rugged leisure pursuits like speeding around hairpin turns on a dirt track to Pike's Peak in his Pierce Arrow Yellow Devil race car. A village unto itself, The Broadmoor has expanded exponentially from its early days to include a wide variety of lodging options, including 779 hotel rooms and suites; brownstones featuring chef's kitchens, wine cellars, and private terraces; six cottages nestled along the East course's 18th fairway; and a five-bedroom, 12,000-square-foot Estate House exuding Gatsby-esque elegance and style built in the 1930s. With 10 onsite restaurants, staying at The Broadmoor means you can dine at a different place each evening for over a week without leaving the property.