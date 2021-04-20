Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fifty Fifty Coffee House

330 N Institute St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA
Welcome to your neighborhood Coffee Shop Colorado Springs Colorado United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 5pm

Welcome to your neighborhood Coffee Shop

Welcome to your neighborhood coffee shop. Stationed inconspicuously on the corner of Boulder and Institute st., 50/50 Coffee House is creative, clever, and makes a mean espresso.
There's no better way to immerse yourself in the community than to hop into their Run Club, ingeniously named #RunaLatte, on Friday mornings, 6-8am (at time of publishing). If running isn't your cup of joe, you can always "Stitch n' Bitch on Thursday's, 5-7pm.
OR, you could just come in for a coffee. See you off the beaten path and in the neighborhood.
By Jaime Komer , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points