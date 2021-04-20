Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Blue Heron

Haile Selassie Rd, Arusha, Tanzania
Website
| +255 785 555 127
The Blue Heron Arusha Tanzania

More info

#{range.first} - #{range.last} 9am - 10pm

The Blue Heron

At the Blue Heron—a lovely, laid-back lunch spot set in a garden in Arusha—benches piled with colorful cushions spill out from the veranda onto the grass and tropical birds swoop overhead. It’s the perfect spot for families and groups of friends, with adults enjoying an afternoon beer and tiny tots galloping around the grounds in the sunshine. The menu is simple: paninis, soups, homemade pizzas topped with fresh avocado, and delicious smoothies. Also on-site is Schwari Collectibles, a boutique store selling stylish goods like brightly patterned footstools, seemingly right out of a 1950s bungalow.
By Harriet Constable , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points