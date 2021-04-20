The Blue Heron
At the Blue Heron—a lovely, laid-back lunch spot set in a garden in Arusha—benches piled with colorful cushions spill out from the veranda onto the grass and tropical birds swoop overhead. It’s the perfect spot for families and groups of friends, with adults enjoying an afternoon beer and tiny tots galloping around the grounds in the sunshine. The menu is simple: paninis, soups, homemade pizzas topped with fresh avocado, and delicious smoothies. Also on-site is Schwari Collectibles, a boutique store selling stylish goods like brightly patterned footstools, seemingly right out of a 1950s bungalow.