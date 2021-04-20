Where are you going?
Temple of Poseidon

Cape Sounio, Sounio 195 00, Greece
Website
| +30 2292 039363
The Temple of Poseidon, at Sunset

The Temple of Poseidon, perched on the edge of Cape Sounion, has long been a welcoming sign of "home" for sailors returning to Athens. The 5th-century BC structure is dedicated to the god of the sea, and it's just a quick drive from downtown Athens. If you happen to come here at sunset, you won't be disappointed.
By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

Allison Murray
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Cape Sounion

Home to the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Cape Sounion has attracted a steady stream of worshipers, archeologists, and tourists for over a thousand years. As the second most powerful God in Greek mythology, naturally Poseidon's temple would occupy the best real-estate outside of Athens. Today it's still some of the most sought-after land for the Greek elite to build their vacation homes away from the city. With luxury villas dotting the countryside, it's a lovely and upscale area to visit.

Make sure you're at the ruins to watch the sunset over the Aegean Sea.



Kerry McGee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

An International Mash-Up

American students practicing Qigong at the Temple of Poseidon.

