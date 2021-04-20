Taverna Manola
Kos 853 00, Greece
+30 2242 069268
Mon - Fri 8am - 4:30pm
Sat 8am - 4pm
Slip Down a Side Street for Some Serious Seafood in PserimosUpon landing on Pserimos, you might think any of the beachfront tavernas would make a great destination for some lunchtime fun.
Don't make that mistake!
All the eateries right on the beach host the hoards of pleasure cruisers that stop off for quick visits to Pserimos. You may find one completely empty, settle in for a Mythos, then moments later find yourself bowled over by a tidal wave of tourists!
Your best bet is to head to the far side of the beach, turn down the side street, and settle down at Taverna Manola. It's authentic, family run, and about as homey a spot as you're likely to find within site of these sandy shores.
On a recent visit, I selected my own fish (pictured above), chatted with the old Greek gentleman who grilled it up over coals in a halved oil drum out front, ate the best Greek salad of my whole trip, knocked back a few Mythos beers, and rounded out the whole thing with a little Greek coffee.