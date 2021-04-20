Taj Mahal Lucknow
Sandwiched between Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Park and the eastern banks of the Gomti River, this upscale property is the perfect base for exploring North India’s historical city of Lucknow. The rooms here eschew Indian motifs for classic design, including wooden furniture and simple decorative accents. At the heart of the property is a courtyard featuring a glistening, palm-flanked pool around which candlelit dinners can easily be arranged. Prefer something less intimate? The hotel’s Oudhyana restaurant serves fine-dining takes on local fare in a classically elegant space, complete with chandeliers and crown-molded ceilings. The Taj also offers guided walking and horse-drawn carriage tours focusing on the city’s Mughal heritage or its more recent British-Victorian history. Both options conclude with a lavish spread of Lucknow’s celebrated meats and flatbreads.