Stawamus Chief Provincial Park

Hiking the Stawamus Chief

Whenever I mention my trip to Squamish, British Columbia, to anyone familiar with the area, the first thing they ask is invariably: "Did you hike the Chief?" That would be the Stawamus Chief, the area's most famous landmark, a towering granite monolith that looms over Squamish, an outdoorsy town halfway between Vancouver and Whistler.



I did indeed hike the Chief and can report that although the steep trail left me exceedingly sore the following day, the views from the top were well worth it. From the parking lot, the trail ascends steadily, sometimes with the help of wooden staircases, to the final section, which involves scrambling over exposed rock with the assistance of fixed chains and ropes. Beyond this is the South Summit, which boasts a magnificent 360-degree view of Howe Sound, the Squamish Valley, and the surrounding Coast Mountain Ranges. It's a great spot for a picnic before you head back down or, if you've got more time than we did, continue on to the Middle and North Summits further along the trail. For those seeking even longer hikes, these routes connect up to a variety of other trails through Stawamus Chief and Shannon Falls Provincial Parks.



For those who want the views without the effort, the brand-new Sea to Sky Gondola (opened May 16, 2014) whisks visitors from Squamish to a ridge next to the Chief. Still, there's something about making the ascent under human power that makes the glorious views all the more rewarding.