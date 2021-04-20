St. Moritz, Segantini Museum
7500 St Moritz, Switzerland
Segantini MuseumThe Segantini Museum is the true gem of St. Moritz. A beautiful turn-of-the-century rotunda displaying several of the Italian painter's masterpieces including the top level Alpine Triptych, three larger-than-life oil paintings with scenes of the Engadin valley.
almost 7 years ago
St. Moritz’s Master Painter
For centuries, St. Moritz has attracted philosophers, musicians and artists, who have found inspiration and clarity in the crystalline mountain air. One of the most notable among these creative minds belonged to painter Giovanni Segantini, an Italian-born orphan who created masterpieces of realistic symbolism during the late 1800s. Many of his gorgeous depictions of Engadin Valley landscapes and life are displayed today in the Segantini Museum, just a ten-minute walk from the village of St. Moritz Dorf. Lean in close, and you’ll notice how he meticulously placed tiny dabs of different colors next to each other to create vivid scenes that seem to leap from the canvas. To learn more about the art and history of St. Moritz and the Engadin Valley, visit myswitzerland.com.