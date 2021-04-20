St. Jacob’s Church

Where are you going?
Rothenburg ob der Tauber has several significant churches, but the most famous one, for good reason, is St. Jacob’s. A short stroll from the town’s main square, the cathedral was built in stages, between 1311 and 1484, in the High Gothic style, and is famous for its high altar, religious artworks, and pair of distinctive towers, both of which are nearly 200 feet tall. Inside, visitors will find several paintings, including a depiction of pilgrims stopping here en route to Santiago de Compostela in the 15th century. The Altar of the Twelve Apostles is one of the most important of its kind in Germany, with an intricate altarpiece that depicts Christ on the cross surrounded by four angels, and the Holy Blood altarpiece in the west gallery is almost as impressive, with early 16th-century wood carvings by Tilman Riemenschneider and a glass vial that purportedly contains a drop of Christ’s blood.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

