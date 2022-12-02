Six Senses Zighy Bay

http://www.sixsenses.com/resorts/zighy-bay/destination
0fc5f678635fee37016204c0ccba4172.jpg

Eric Stoen

0fc5f678635fee37016204c0ccba4172.jpg

To get to the Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman, you have to drive over a nearby mountain. You can either continue in the car all the way to the resort, or you can get out on the mountain, strap yourself to an expert paraglider, and sail in tandem down to check in. We got out at the launch site and were immediately met by the paraglider. This is my 10-year-old daughter - after waiting a few minutes for the right gust of wind, she and the resort’s paraglider ran off the ledge and flew roughly 10 minutes down to the beach. Best check in ever!

By Eric Stoen

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

AFAR Journeys
VC_Coastal_hero
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
HeroImage_GrandWailea
Journeys: Resorts
Relish the Dazzling Green Grandeur of This Dreamy Island Destination
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
This Dream River Cruise is Filled with Nature and Culture
More From AFAR
American Airlines Plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
Loyalty + Rewards
This Is Your Final Chance to Score an 80,000-Mile Bonus on American Airlines’ Top Citi Credit Card
Southwest Airlines airplane flying in the sky
Trending News
Southwest to Test Boarding Families First
25 Travel Gifts Under $25
Holiday Travel
13 Travel Gifts Under $25
pdcp00619.jpg
Longreads
Airlines Still Have Dress Codes for Passengers. Why?
To say it’s “majestic” is an understatement; the California coast is a feast for the senses
Quizzes
Quiz: Dream Big and Discover Your Perfect Pairing in Fascinating California
The city of Boston in Massachusetts in the winter season showcasing the Boston Public Garden at Back Bay.
Where to Go in Winter
The 8 Best Destinations for Your Next Winter Getaway
Load More