To get to the Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman, you have to drive over a nearby mountain. You can either continue in the car all the way to the resort, or you can get out on the mountain, strap yourself to an expert paraglider, and sail in tandem down to check in. We got out at the launch site and were immediately met by the paraglider. This is my 10-year-old daughter - after waiting a few minutes for the right gust of wind, she and the resort’s paraglider ran off the ledge and flew roughly 10 minutes down to the beach. Best check in ever!