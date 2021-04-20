Where are you going?
Si Senor Restaurant

Av El Anclote
Website
Si Señor Unforgettable Dining Experience

We went to Si Señor without any expectations. We were blown away by the quality of the dishes, service and setting. This unforgettable dining experience starts with visual display showing the catch of the day. Then you are served a mexican style amuse-bouche from the chef. The dinner was fabulous as was the attentive service. The restaurant is located right on the water. The decor and vibe is awesome. This would be a great place for dinner or even just drinks.
By Derek Butcher , AFAR Contributor
