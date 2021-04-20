Where are you going?
Selcuk Saturday Market

Zafer, Radovıs Cd. No:15, 35925 Selçuk/İzmir, Turkey
Website
Local Culture For Sale Selçuk Turkey

Local Culture For Sale

One of the best ways to learn about a location is to go shopping. Head to the local markets to get a feel for what life is really like in a location. As I was visiting Ephesus ruins in Turkey, I made a stop at the Saturday Selcuk Market and was able to see the modern day life that goes on near the ancient ruins.

The town sets up this large farmers market every Saturday, but it's more than just produce. You'll find a variety of clothes and other necessities. It's Turkey's version of an outdoor WallMart market! And this is no tourist market, you'll be haggling for your bargains next to the locals.

Walk around and interact with the vendors and be sure to purchase a bag or two of delicious fruit or nuts for snacks during the day. You can also wander into the many jewelry shops that surround the temporary market stalls or stop for a delicious lunch of mezes at any of the restaurants while you rest your feet.

More Information:
Selcuk Market is held on a Saturday behind the otogar (bus station)
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

