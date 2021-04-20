Eat Like a Lumberjack
The Samoa Cookhouse has been serving all-you-can-eat family-style meals since 1890. It used to be just for the loggers who worked in the company town of Samoa, just outside of Eureka, but since the '60s it's been open to the public, for people like me who don't work nearly as hard as a lumberjack but can still eat like one. There's a set menu for every meal. Breakfast on a Sunday means sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, and gravy, and best of all, thick slices of French toast made from enormous loaves of just-baked bread. The waitresses are as friendly and energetic as you'd expect of people who have to serve a room that holds hundreds at huge tables covered in red-gingham vinyl tablecloths. Giant saws hang on the walls, and there's a little museum off the dining room full of old mill equipment and great old photos. Hearty food, nice people. This place is good for your soul.