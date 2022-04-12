Robert Louis Stevenson Museum

Discover the Life of a Literary Giant
Author Robert Louis Stevenson's connection to Napa Valley is celebrated at the eponymous museum, a modest building near the public library on the outskirts of St. Helena, and highlights the summer he spent squatting in an abandoned cabin on Mount St. Helena in Calistoga. This history, as well as a permanent exhibit that features all sorts of Stevenson memorabilia—including original manuscripts, books, photos, paintings, and other mementos—is on view at the museum. Much of the exhibits are composed of the personal collections of Norman H. Strouse, a Stevenson fan who started the museum in 1969, and of the author's heirs.