Restaurante Monte Albán

Coffee and Meals Near the Ruins
It's a good idea to get an early start for a visit to the Monte Alban archaeological site. It's best to get there before the crowds and before the sun is high in the sky. If you don't have time for a coffee before you get there, you can grab a cup at the on-site restaurant. Choose a spot either inside or out on the patio with a lovely view, and enjoy their good, strong coffee. They also serve fresh fruit juices and have a good selection of breakfasts and other food items on the menu.