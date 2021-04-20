Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Poros

Poros, Greece
Blue, white & terracotta Poros Greece

Blue, white & terracotta

Mention 'Greek Islands' and one instinctively thinks of Santorini or Crete. But there are literally thousands of other islands scattered between Greece, Turkey and North Africa.

The smaller ones like Poros (above) are just as charming. I don't know what it is but I just love these scenes of blue skies, blue sea and white buildings with terracotta roofs. Though it may look crowded, I still get a sense of peacefulness and serenity. Life here moves just that little bit slower :)
By Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30