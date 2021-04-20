Poros
Poros, Greece
Blue, white & terracottaMention 'Greek Islands' and one instinctively thinks of Santorini or Crete. But there are literally thousands of other islands scattered between Greece, Turkey and North Africa.
The smaller ones like Poros (above) are just as charming. I don't know what it is but I just love these scenes of blue skies, blue sea and white buildings with terracotta roofs. Though it may look crowded, I still get a sense of peacefulness and serenity. Life here moves just that little bit slower :)