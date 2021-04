Blue, white & terracotta

Mention 'Greek Islands' and one instinctively thinks of Santorini or Crete. But there are literally thousands of other islands scattered between Greece , Turkey and North Africa.The smaller ones like Poros (above) are just as charming. I don't know what it is but I just love these scenes of blue skies, blue sea and white buildings with terracotta roofs. Though it may look crowded, I still get a sense of peacefulness and serenity. Life here moves just that little bit slower :)