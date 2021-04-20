Piraeus Pireas, Greece

Piraeus as experience It's hectic, crowded, hot, and loud. But Piraeus port is an unforgettable experience—all modes of humanity coming together on this intersection of land and sea. Luxury cruise ships, bigger and whiter than you ever imagined, slowly approach, dock as if in slow motion, and unload their thousands for the day. Greek ferry lines like Blue Star or Hellenic Seaways efficiently shuttle locals to their weekend island getaways. Fisherman, cargo loaders, captains, and all kinds of other workers get busy doing their jobs. And lately, refugees from less fortunate lands are visible, looking for work, connection, or escape. There's not much glamour in Piraeus Port, but there's nothing quite like taking a bit of time as you wait for a ferry and watching life pass by.