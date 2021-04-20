Paxos Paxos, Paxi 490 82, Greece

Paxos, a getaway in the Ionian Sea If you're looking to move away from the popular Cycladic islands, head to the Ionian Sea. Besides the busy hub of Corfu, there's also Paxos, a small island surrounded by turquoise sea, beautiful caves, and idyllic villages. Rumour has it that Poseidon and Aphrodite got cosy here.



Loggos and Lakka are the two main villages to explore on Paxos. But since the island only has 2500 residents, you won't have to try hard to compete for space.



