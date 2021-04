Panorama 4 Iliou

Wholesome Greek Home Cooking This family-owned restaurant overlooking the sea does Greek home cooking right; everything they make is fresh, wholesome and lovingly prepared. Every day they prepare dishes by hand, using quality ingredients and locally caught sea food (usually from neighboring islands Evia and Dodekanisa). They are reasonably priced, attentive, and create a genuinely warm atmosphere. Panorama will likely lure you back multiple times on your trip.